Dr. Lawrence Teruel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center and Copper Queen Community Hospital.
Mountain View Family Care Plc4990 E Mediterranean Dr Ste B, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 458-4919
Lawrence Teruel MD155 Calle Portal Ste 600, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 458-4919
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
- Copper Queen Community Hospital
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
We scheduled our son Phoenix to get his tonsils and adenoids removed and of course the night before we decided to read the reviews on our doctor and became apprehensive. If you are reading this I can’t express how grateful we were for Dr. Teruel he did an excellent job, and made us feel like family. I know being in Sierra Vista the word around town isn’t all that great about our Hospital, but even our experience with the staff at the hospital was excellent. Great Job Dr. Teruel, office staff and Hospital staff. Thank You, you took great care of our son and family. Bobby Valdez
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Sisters of Charity Hospital
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Teruel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teruel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teruel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teruel has seen patients for Orbital Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teruel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Teruel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teruel.
