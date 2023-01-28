Dr. Lawrence Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Tsai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Tsai, MD
Dr. Lawrence Tsai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai's Office Locations
Texas Urology Specialists11645 Angus Rd Ste B9, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 503-4942
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn’t have asked for a better experience when getting my vasectomy. Dr. Tsai was professional, calming in his demeanor, communicative and patient in answering all of my questions about my procedure. The procedure was completed quickly and with minimal discomfort. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Dr. Tsai to anyone looking for a top notch urologist.
About Dr. Lawrence Tsai, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1366853152
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Scott and White Health
- Texas A&amp;M College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.