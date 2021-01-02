See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Lawrence Tychsen, MD

Ophthalmology
2.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Tychsen, MD

Dr. Lawrence Tychsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Dr. Tychsen works at Washington University - Children's Eye Center in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, Diplopia and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tychsen's Office Locations

    Washington University - Children's Eye Center
    1 Childrens Pl Ste 3110, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 454-6026
    Children's Hospital Specialty Care Center Pharmacy
    13001 North Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 454-6026
    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 454-6026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • St. Louis Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Diplopia
Esotropia
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Diplopia
Esotropia

Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esotropia
Exotropia
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nystagmus
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Strabismus Surgery
Visual Field Defects
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Esophoria
Excision of Chalazion
Exophoria
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia
Mechanical Strabismus
Monofixation Syndrome
Nearsightedness
Ocular Prosthetics
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Strabismus
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Vitrectomy
Blepharitis
Blepharoplasty
Blepharorrhaphy
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctivoplasty
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Cyclotropia
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Entropion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Iridectomy
Iridocyclitis
Iridotomy
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Leucocoria
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Marfan Syndrome
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Night Blindness
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinoblastoma
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Surgery
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertical Heterophoria
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 02, 2021
    My granddaughter who is almost 13 years old has been with Dr. Tyschen since she was 8 months old. She was born with a cataract in her left eye and has experienced strabismus in both eyes. Dr. Tyschen has always been kind and has taken the time to answer any and all questions. My granddaughter has had 8 surgeries to correct her vision conditions. I would highly recommend Dr. Tyschen.
    Margie — Jan 02, 2021
    About Dr. Lawrence Tychsen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568489094
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U C S F Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
