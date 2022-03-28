See All Cardiologists in Moultrie, GA
Dr. Lawrence Ukpong, DO

Cardiology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Ukpong, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ukpong works at Dr. Lawrence Ukpong in Moultrie, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Disease Consultants
    1 Sweet Bay Ct Ste B, Moultrie, GA 31768 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 891-9087
  2. 2
    Swing Bed
    3131 S Main St, Moultrie, GA 31768 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 890-3587

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Colquitt Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 28, 2022
    I had a heart attack and he was my Dr. At Colquitt Regional hospital. I don’t have have a regular Dr. And my last surgery was 20 years ago. I was beyond scared to the point of throwing up worrying about the procedure. Dr. Not only validated my feelings and didn’t belittle my fears but made sure I knew I was in great hands, calmed me and never once made me feel like I was a burden or an idiot to be so scared. It truly meant do very much to me that . He made sure I was ok not just physically but mentally too. I have never had that before and I truly appreciate him for doing that for me. Plus followed up on me twice in one day to make sure I was ok.
    Tammy Love — Mar 28, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Ukpong, DO

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Ukpong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ukpong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ukpong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ukpong works at Dr. Lawrence Ukpong in Moultrie, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ukpong’s profile.

    Dr. Ukpong has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ukpong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ukpong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ukpong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ukpong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ukpong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

