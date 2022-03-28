Overview

Dr. Lawrence Ukpong, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ukpong works at Dr. Lawrence Ukpong in Moultrie, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.