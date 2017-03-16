Dr. Lawrence Unger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Unger, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Unger, MD
Dr. Lawrence Unger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA.
They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unger's Office Locations
- 1 123 Summer St Ste 210, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3190
Reliant Medical Group Inc.5 Neponset St, Worcester, MA 01606 Directions (508) 852-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
While surgery is never pleasant, Dr. Unger made mine as easy as it could be. He was very thorough at my appointment before surgery and explained everything. He also took time before surgery to answer questions and provided excellent care after I had a bad reaction to anesthesia. At the follow up appointment, he was so nice and showed genuine concern. It's clear that he is extremely busy but he never made me feel rushed. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Lawrence Unger, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1063468262
