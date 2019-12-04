Dr. Lawrence Vernier, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vernier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Vernier, DDS
Dr. Lawrence Vernier, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Redford, MI.
Michigan Denture and Implant Cnt26001 Grand River Ave, Redford, MI 48240 Directions (313) 241-9004
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I visited Sir Lawrence in the late 1980s, and I found him to be the most comforting and honest gentlemen ever. His professionalism and empathy are unmatched in the Dental industry. A man of true integrity.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1669481461
Dr. Vernier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vernier accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vernier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Vernier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vernier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vernier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vernier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.