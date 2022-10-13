Overview of Dr. Lawrence Vidaver, MD

Dr. Lawrence Vidaver, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Padova, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Vidaver works at Children & Family Care Associates in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.