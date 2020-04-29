See All Family Doctors in Odessa, TX
Dr. Lawrence Voesack, MD

Family Medicine
3.8 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Voesack, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX. They graduated from University Of Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Voesack works at Complete Care Westloop in Odessa, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Care Westloop
    3001 W University Blvd Apt 1016, Odessa, TX 79764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 580-5966
  2. 2
    315 Golder Ave Ste B, Odessa, TX 79761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 640-1963

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Odessa Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Embolism
Detoxification Evaluation
Embolism

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 29, 2020
    Dr Voesack is very personable and I find him to be attentive. Listens to you explain your problem and then offers you his best evaluation of the situation. He has no issues with referring you to another physician that may be more knowledgeable about your particular condition . His front office staff is wonderful. Karen who is charge of his referrals is very lacking in her ability to get things done, often taking weeks to make referrals. Short of that frustration, I highly recommend him.
    — Apr 29, 2020
    About Dr. Lawrence Voesack, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1932149663
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Autonoma De Guadalajara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Voesack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Voesack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Voesack works at Complete Care Westloop in Odessa, TX. View the full address on Dr. Voesack’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Voesack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voesack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voesack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voesack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

