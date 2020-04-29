Dr. Voesack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Voesack, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Voesack, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX. They graduated from University Of Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Voesack works at
Locations
-
1
Complete Care Westloop3001 W University Blvd Apt 1016, Odessa, TX 79764 Directions (432) 580-5966
- 2 315 Golder Ave Ste B, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 640-1963
Hospital Affiliations
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Voesack?
Dr Voesack is very personable and I find him to be attentive. Listens to you explain your problem and then offers you his best evaluation of the situation. He has no issues with referring you to another physician that may be more knowledgeable about your particular condition . His front office staff is wonderful. Karen who is charge of his referrals is very lacking in her ability to get things done, often taking weeks to make referrals. Short of that frustration, I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Lawrence Voesack, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1932149663
Education & Certifications
- University Of Autonoma De Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voesack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voesack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voesack works at
Dr. Voesack speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Voesack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voesack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voesack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voesack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.