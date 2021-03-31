Dr. Lawrence Wagman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Wagman, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Wagman, MD
Dr. Lawrence Wagman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagman's Office Locations
- 1 1100 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 949-2242
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wagman?
The best doctor! So caring and knowledgeable and professional. He's saved many lives!
About Dr. Lawrence Wagman, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1720180383
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagman.
