Overview of Dr. Lawrence Wagman, MD

Dr. Lawrence Wagman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.