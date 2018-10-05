Dr. Lawrence Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Wang, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine.
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatological Care Inc10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 401, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 842-5660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthfirst
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Timely and efficient. Excellent Doctor!
About Dr. Lawrence Wang, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1376568980
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.