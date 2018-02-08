Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, MD
Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations
Northside Women's Specialist P.c.980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 620, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (678) 352-0254
Northside Hospital-cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (404) 303-8035
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 844-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
My wife has been a long time patient of Dr. Weinstein. She recently had an emergency situation arise that required immediate surgery. It was Dr. Weinstein's day off and another surgeon was available to do the surgery. Dr. Weinstein said he wanted to be there to take care of her and jumped in his car and came straight over and did the surgery himself. The procedure went perfectly and he came out and spent time with me after to make sure I understood everything. Great guy!
About Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1770647992
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
