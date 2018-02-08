See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, MD

Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Weinstein works at Northside Women's Specialist P.c. in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA and Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Women's Specialist P.c.
    980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 620, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 352-0254
  2. 2
    Northside Hospital-cherokee
    450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 303-8035
  3. 3
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 844-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Preeclampsia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Preeclampsia

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency, Combined, Severe, Due to Zap70 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770647992
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

