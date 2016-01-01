Overview of Dr. Lawrence Weisberg, MD

Dr. Lawrence Weisberg, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Weisberg works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.