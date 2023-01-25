Overview of Dr. Lawrence Weiss, MD

Dr. Lawrence Weiss, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Weiss works at OAA Orthopaedic Specialists in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Lehighton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.