Dr. Lawrence Weiss, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (185)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Weiss, MD

Dr. Lawrence Weiss, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana|Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Weiss works at ENT Of Georgia in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Nosebleed and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Of Georgia
    4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 360, Marietta, GA 30068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 971-1533
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:45pm
  2. 2
    Marietta/East Cobb
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 365, Marietta, GA 30062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 971-1533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 185 ratings
    Patient Ratings (185)
    5 Star
    (148)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Sep 16, 2021
    Dr. Weiss has treated me for several years for migraines and various sinus issues. He is knowledgeable, compassionate, patient, action-oriented and willing to explore options to provide the best plan of care. It is easy to communicate with his staff (a live person answers the phone!) and his surgical coordinator Lauren is hands down the most talented I have ever experienced. If his schedule is too booked when you need an appointment, have faith that his physician assistant Caroline will take good care of you.
    Grateful — Sep 16, 2021
    About Dr. Lawrence Weiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912996422
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Academy Of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    • Tulane University Hospital And Clis|Tulane University School Of Med
    • Tulane Affiliated Hosps
    • Tulane University of Louisiana|Tulane University School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

