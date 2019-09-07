Overview of Dr. Lawrence Wiesner, DO

Dr. Lawrence Wiesner, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Wiesner works at UHS Pediatrics in Vestal, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.