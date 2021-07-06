Dr. Wright has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Wright, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Wright, MD
Dr. Lawrence Wright, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Wright works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Health & Surgical Care3100 Timmons Ln Ste 150, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 529-1955Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
Well...he's the best. Except for my Sacramento, California years from 1999 - 2005—where I used Griffin & Reed—I have used Dr. Wright ongoing from 1977 until the present day. If given a choice, I really would not wish to use anyone else!
About Dr. Lawrence Wright, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1891711701
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.