Dr. Lawrence Wyner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Wyner, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Wyner, MD
Dr. Lawrence Wyner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clin
Dr. Wyner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wyner's Office Locations
-
1
Marshall Urology an outpatient clinic of Cabell Huntington Hospital1115 20th St Ste 107, Huntington, WV 25703 Directions (304) 691-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wyner?
About Dr. Lawrence Wyner, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1790843316
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin
- University Pitts Mc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyner works at
Dr. Wyner has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.