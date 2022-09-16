Dr. Lawrence Yannuzzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yannuzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Yannuzzi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York460 Park Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 861-9797
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York950 3rd Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 861-9797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr. Yannuzzi for several years as a result of age related macular degeneration. He is extremely competent. I have complete trust in him taking care of something so precious as my eyes. In addition to his competency, he always seems to be in a good mood, very friendly, compassionate, warm and caring. Need I say more? One negative-waiting time is long.
- Ophthalmology
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1083645154
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- University Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Harvard University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Yannuzzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yannuzzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yannuzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yannuzzi has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Drusen and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yannuzzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yannuzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yannuzzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yannuzzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yannuzzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.