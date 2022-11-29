See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Skokie, IL
Dr. Lawrence Yeager, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Yeager, MD

Dr. Lawrence Yeager, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They completed their residency with McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity

Dr. Yeager works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Yeager's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore Medical Group
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 1900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 933-1773

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 29, 2022
    I have learned that Dr. Yeager is not "in network" for me. If I can't find a way to get him back in my insurance network, I will lose my mind. He has a great bedside manner. I could also, like someone else writing about him here, go on and on about Dr. Yeager. Finding an ob/gyn you like is so important.
    Lynn B. — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Yeager, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1508022104
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Yeager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yeager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yeager works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Dr. Yeager’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

