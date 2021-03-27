Dr. Lawrence Yore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Yore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Yore, MD
Dr. Lawrence Yore, MD is an Urology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF PA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Yore works at
Dr. Yore's Office Locations
Advanced Urology of South Florida5350 W Atlantic Ave Ste 102B, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 496-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going to Dr. Yore approx. 14 years, He`s the best. Had Prostate Cancer 10 years ago & was treated by him. Do PSA test every 6 months, no problems.
About Dr. Lawrence Yore, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Cancer Institute
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- MED COLL OF PA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yore has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yore speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yore.
