Dr. Zeidman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence Zeidman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Zeidman, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Palatine, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Northwest Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1200 W Algonquin Rd Bldg M, Palatine, IL 60067 Directions (847) 725-8401
- 2 2160 S 1st Ave Ste 2700, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-8372
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to him when my Dr wasn't available. I really liked the way he listened, checked my past&other drs notes. He didn't rush things. I was very pleased with him
About Dr. Lawrence Zeidman, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
