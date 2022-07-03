Dr. Lawrence Zweibel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zweibel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Zweibel, MD
Dr. Lawrence Zweibel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Zweibel's Office Locations
SightMD NY Smithtown 201260 E Main St Ste 201, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-8780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Explained in detail, any questions and problems I had to resolve.
Education & Certifications
- French Polyclin Hospital|French-Polyclin Hosp
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Zweibel has seen patients for Eye Infections, Floaters and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zweibel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
