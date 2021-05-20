Overview

Dr. Lawrie Friedman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Friedman works at Lawrie H Friedman MD in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.