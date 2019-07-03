Dr. Lawson Richter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawson Richter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawson Richter, MD
Dr. Lawson Richter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and University Medical Center.
Dr. Richter works at
Dr. Richter's Office Locations
-
1
Compassionate Care for Women601 S Rancho Dr Ste D34, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (888) 614-9491
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best GYN Dr Lawson took care of my two pregnancy's I love the way he cares for his patients and treats you with much respect, he's very caring and funny person
About Dr. Lawson Richter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457320004
Education & Certifications
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital|Sisters Of Charity Hospital Of Buffalo
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richter has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.