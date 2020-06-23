Dr. Lawton Salley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawton Salley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lawton Salley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
AnMed ENT - Anderson1655 E Greenville St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-6041
- AnMed Health Medical Center
I went to Dr. Salley with chronic sinusitis. He ordered a CT scan and then determined I was in need of surgery. The surgery went really well and I already see an improvement in my breathing. I am thankful for Dr. Salley!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Salley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salley has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Otitis Media and Chronic Adenoid Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Salley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salley.
