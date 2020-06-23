Overview of Dr. Lawton Salley, MD

Dr. Lawton Salley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Salley works at Medicus Eye Group in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Otitis Media and Chronic Adenoid Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.