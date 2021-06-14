Dr. Laxman Prajapat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prajapat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laxman Prajapat, MD
Dr. Laxman Prajapat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indiana, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SMS Med Coll, Rajasthan U, Jaipur and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Penn Highlands Brookville and Upmc Northwest.
Indiana Regional Medical Center835 Hospital Rd, Indiana, PA 15701 Directions (724) 357-7000
BHS Cardiology127 Oneida Valley Rd Ste 400, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (866) 620-6761
Butler Memorial Hospital1 Hospital Way, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 284-4863
- 4 1265 Wayne Ave Ste 206119, Indiana, PA 15701 Directions (724) 717-6417
- Acmh Hospital
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Clarion Hospital
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Brookville
- Upmc Northwest
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Prajapat saved my life! I had a “widow maker” heart attack and had Dr. Prajapat not been the doctor, on call, that fateful day, I would not be here!
About Dr. Laxman Prajapat, MD
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Sawai Man Singh Medical College
- St Vincent'S Hospital
- SMS Med Coll, Rajasthan U, Jaipur
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Prajapat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prajapat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prajapat has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prajapat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Prajapat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prajapat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prajapat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prajapat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.