Overview

Dr. Laxman Prajapat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indiana, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SMS Med Coll, Rajasthan U, Jaipur and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Penn Highlands Brookville and Upmc Northwest.



Dr. Prajapat works at US Acute Care Solutions in Indiana, PA with other offices in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.