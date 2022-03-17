Dr. Laxman Ramani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laxman Ramani, MD
Dr. Laxman Ramani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Eagles Landing OB/GYN Assocs350 Country Club Dr Ste D, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 474-1919Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
I have had only great experiences with Dr. Ramani. His assistant Maddie is also great. I love and respect his honesty and straightforwardness, and he mixes that well with his gift of listening and showing that he cares. He is absolutely the best doctor at ELOBGYN!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1447231204
- Emory University
- Providence Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Ramani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.