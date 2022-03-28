Dr. Laxmi Koya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laxmi Koya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laxmi Koya, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Koya works at
Locations
-
1
Lewisville118 Lynn Ave Ste 500, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (214) 888-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koya?
I have often believed that no matter how great a letter is it can nor happen without great people around him or her. This is certainly the case with Dr L. Deepika Koya. It goes without saying that Dr Koya is a great doctor, but she has one of the best staff that helps her. They are attentive, kind, and always helpful. They have always helped me get my meds on time
About Dr. Laxmi Koya, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1205883832
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Gandhi Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koya works at
Dr. Koya has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koya speaks Hindi and Telugu.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Koya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.