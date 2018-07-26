Dr. Laxmi Dhakal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhakal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laxmi Dhakal, MD
Dr. Laxmi Dhakal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from QINGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Wesley Healthcare Center550 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 962-2000
Neurology Associates of Kansas3243 E Murdock St Ste 104, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 682-5544
- 3 280 Interstate North Cir SE Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (678) 739-6917
- Wesley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr, Dhakal took care of me when I had a TIA and he is fantastic. I would have scheduled an appointment with him if he was in a practice, but he told me he wasn't at the time. He was the Neurological Medical Director at Wesley Hospital and he provided excellent care for me.
- QINGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Dhakal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhakal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhakal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhakal has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhakal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhakal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhakal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhakal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhakal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.