Dr. Laxmi Shah, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laxmi Shah, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Monroeville, PA.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Premiere Medical Associates PC3824 Northern Pike Ste 700, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 856-5335
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She is a outstanding Dr. Dr.Shah cares about her patient's. She works to try to find out what is wrong with you. I respect her for caring for her patient's. It makes the patient relax alittle and know you have someone on your side that's going to try and help you. She is really a good person.
About Dr. Laxmi Shah, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Vertigo, Tremor and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
