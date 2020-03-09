Dr. Laxmi Veligati, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veligati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laxmi Veligati, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laxmi Veligati, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.
Dr. Veligati's Office Locations
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Mitchell Woods5514 Corporate Dr Ste 120, Saint Joseph, MO 64507 Directions (816) 271-4965Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been going to Dr. Veligati since our first son was born. Our sons are now 10 & 7. Dr. Veligati is thorough, trustworthy and has a wonderful rapport with the boys. He helped us when each of the boys had some issues throughout the years, and always handled things very courteously and professionally. He and his team have been an important part of our family life these past ten years --- and we wouldn't change it for the world!
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1043370984
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago Hosp
- U Conn Hlth Ctr
- Osmania Genl Hosp
- Osmania Med Coll
- G.J. College
Dr. Veligati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veligati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veligati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Veligati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veligati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veligati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veligati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.