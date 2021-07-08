Dr. Laya Nasrollah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasrollah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laya Nasrollah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laya Nasrollah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ventura, CA.
Dr. Nasrollah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Island View Gastroenterology168 N Brent St Ste 404, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-6525
-
2
Santa Rosa Health Center5800 Santa Rosa Rd Ste 149, Camarillo, CA 93012 Directions (805) 465-8900
-
3
Community Memorial Health System2361 E VINEYARD AVE, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 981-3770
-
4
Cmh Center for Family Health - Santa Paula242 E Harvard Blvd Ste C, Santa Paula, CA 93060 Directions (805) 525-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasrollah?
She accepts televisits . Very smart doctor. So she spend 10 mins to ask so many questions and has a plan or you right away. I have always been looking for a good female doctor and truly appreciate her care
About Dr. Laya Nasrollah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1558673566
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasrollah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasrollah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasrollah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasrollah works at
Dr. Nasrollah has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasrollah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasrollah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasrollah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasrollah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasrollah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.