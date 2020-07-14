Dr. Layal Abdel Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdel Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Layal Abdel Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Layal Abdel Rahman, MD
Dr. Layal Abdel Rahman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from Lebanese University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Dr. Abdel Rahman's Office Locations
Transplant & Hepatobiliary Surgical Specialist at Largo1345 West Bay Dr Ste 304, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 382-5687Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Transplant & Hepatobiliary Surgical Specialist at Largo1301 2nd Ave SW Ste 314, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 472-7040
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Physician HealthCare Network
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Visit was wonderful
About Dr. Layal Abdel Rahman, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1134383615
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University|Washington Hospital Cener
- MedStar Union Memorial Hospital|Union Memorial Hospital
- Lebanese University|Lebanese University School of Medicine
- Lebanese University School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdel Rahman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdel Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdel Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdel Rahman has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdel Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdel Rahman speaks Arabic and French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdel Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdel Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdel Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdel Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.