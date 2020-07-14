See All Nephrologists in Largo, FL
Dr. Layal Abdel Rahman, MD

Nephrology
Overview of Dr. Layal Abdel Rahman, MD

Dr. Layal Abdel Rahman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from Lebanese University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

Dr. Abdel Rahman works at Transplant Surgical Specialists at Largo in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Abdel Rahman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Transplant & Hepatobiliary Surgical Specialist at Largo
    1345 West Bay Dr Ste 304, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-5687
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Transplant & Hepatobiliary Surgical Specialist at Largo
    1301 2nd Ave SW Ste 314, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 472-7040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

End-Stage Renal Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
End-Stage Renal Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hemofiltration Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lymphomatoid Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Biopsy Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Rheumatology Conditions Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Physician HealthCare Network
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Jul 14, 2020
    Visit was wonderful
    Amer Navid — Jul 14, 2020
    About Dr. Layal Abdel Rahman, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134383615
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University|Washington Hospital Cener
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MedStar Union Memorial Hospital|Union Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lebanese University|Lebanese University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Lebanese University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

