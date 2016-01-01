Dr. Hajjafar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Layla Hajjafar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Missouri Health Care.
Digestive Consultants WingHaven5551 Winghaven Blvd Ste 250, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 685-7795
Digestive Consultants224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 610, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 685-7795
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Layla Hajjafar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1528195484
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Dr. Hajjafar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hajjafar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
