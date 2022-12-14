Overview of Dr. Layla Jaffree, MD

Dr. Layla Jaffree, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with University Of Florida College Of Medicine/Jacksonville



Dr. Jaffree works at Greater Atlanta Womens Hlthcr in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA and Stone Mountain, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.