Overview

Dr. Layne Reusser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Pratt Regional Medical Center, Saint Luke Hospital, The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Reusser works at Cardiovascular Consultants of Kansas in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.