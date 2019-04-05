Dr. Layne Sandridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Layne Sandridge, MD
Overview of Dr. Layne Sandridge, MD
Dr. Layne Sandridge, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Sandridge's Office Locations
Maricopa Integrated Health System2601 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-5146MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Valley Vascular Specialists6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 140, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 688-5075
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanridge is a top rate vascular surgeon. She is very knowledgeable, compassionate and caring for her patients. She takes her time and listens to what you have to say. You are not just a number to her. She explains everything you need to know about your care plan in layman terms and answers all questions in a loving way. I know she saved my life and that I completely trust her and so does my family. You could not have a better Doctor taking care of you. Miriam of Surprise, Az
About Dr. Layne Sandridge, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1063689909
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandridge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.