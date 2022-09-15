Dr. Layth Saymeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saymeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Layth Saymeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Layth Saymeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tishreen, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.
Locations
United Medical Specialists203 Tommy Stalnaker Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 333-3711
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saymeh has been nothing but helpful! He is a very busy man but he always takes the time to explain every thing thoroughly. He is very intelligent and knows what he is doing. He doesn’t sugar coat and that’s what I love about him. I used to be nauseated 24/7 until he fixed me. He is a true gift from God and I am very thankful for him.
About Dr. Layth Saymeh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1427034818
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- University Of Tishreen, Faculty Of Medicine
