Dr. Lazaro Castillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lazaro Castillo, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Castillo works at
Locations
1
Allergy & Asthma Care Centre PA8461 Cypress Lake Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 489-1398
2
Allergy Asthma Care Centre PA4017 DEL PRADO BLVD S, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (239) 549-1398
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Castillo's for over a year now and am very satisfied with his practice. His staff is very friendly and efficient. The shot specialist does a fine job with a very minimum of ouch.
About Dr. Lazaro Castillo, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043200470
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology
