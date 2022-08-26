Dr. Lazaro Cherem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lazaro Cherem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lazaro Cherem, MD
Dr. Lazaro Cherem, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherem's Office Locations
- 1 7015 Almeda Rd Ste 7, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (281) 416-5216
Medical Center Kidney Clinic2254 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 797-9909
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He used OmniGraf blood lab for my mother and we were able to rule out kidney transplant rejection for the time being. It’s wonderful having a doctor that uses the best tests available. The company even came to our home to draw the lab so that my mother didn’t have to travel to a site to have it done.
About Dr. Lazaro Cherem, MD
- Nephrology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245419241
Education & Certifications
- Wash U-Barnes Hosp
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Dalhousie U Affil Hosp
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherem has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cherem speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.