Dr. Lazer Leifer, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lazer Leifer, MD

Dr. Lazer Leifer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. 

Dr. Leifer works at Victory Internal Medicine in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leifer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Associates
    2315 VICTORY BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10314 (718) 477-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 22, 2022
    I went to him for routine well visit. Very thorough and highly personable. He knows his stuff.
    richard herbst — Jul 22, 2022
    Dr. Leifer's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Leifer

    About Dr. Lazer Leifer, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982051900
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lazer Leifer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leifer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leifer works at Victory Internal Medicine in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Leifer’s profile.

    Dr. Leifer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leifer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

