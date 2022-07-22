Dr. Lazer Leifer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lazer Leifer, MD
Overview of Dr. Lazer Leifer, MD
Dr. Lazer Leifer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Dr. Leifer's Office Locations
Internal Medicine Associates2315 VICTORY BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 477-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to him for routine well visit. Very thorough and highly personable. He knows his stuff.
About Dr. Lazer Leifer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1982051900
Education & Certifications
