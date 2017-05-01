Overview

Dr. Le-Chu Su, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Su works at ColumbiaDoctors - 12 E 86th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.