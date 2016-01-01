Dr. Le Thuy Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Le Thuy Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Le Thuy Tran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Westminster Medical Center15355 Brookhurst St Ste 102, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 531-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- Glendale Adventist Medical Center
- Univ Of Ca
- UC Irvine
- Family Practice
