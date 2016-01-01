Overview of Dr. Lea David, MD

Dr. Lea David, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. David works at Miguelino/David Pediatric Assoc in Holmdel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.