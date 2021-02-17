Dr. Humphrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lea Humphrey, DO
Dr. Lea Humphrey, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.
Osu-aj Childers Medical Group1203 E Ross Byp, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 453-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
Dr. Humphrey is an impressive ENT specialist (also very pretty) and we are fortunate to have her at Northeastern Health Care.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1649584855
- Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Humphrey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humphrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Humphrey has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humphrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humphrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humphrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.