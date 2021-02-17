Overview of Dr. Lea Humphrey, DO

Dr. Lea Humphrey, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.



Dr. Humphrey works at Osu-aj Childers Medical Group in Tahlequah, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.