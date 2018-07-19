Dr. Lea Kirkland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lea Kirkland, MD
Overview
Dr. Lea Kirkland, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Kirkland works at
Locations
-
1
Lea Harrell Kirkland, MD, PA2990 Bethesda Pl Ste 606A, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 774-1755
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirkland?
DR.Kirkland is a Highly intelligent,well mannered psychiatrist.Ive been to 3 others and none match up.She has helped me so so much.She has high knowledge of medication,and very reputable knowledge of Psychology.Id reccomend her to anyone out there struggling.
About Dr. Lea Kirkland, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1205946050
Education & Certifications
- Child/Adolescent Psychiatry/Wake Forest University-Baptist Medical Center
- General Psychiatry/Wake Forest University-Baptist Medical Center
- Moses Cone Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkland works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.