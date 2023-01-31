Dr. Lea Krekow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krekow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lea Krekow, MD
Dr. Lea Krekow, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Onc Ctr
Bedford1609 Hospital Pkwy, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 359-9000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Heb
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Krekow and her staff are the complete package. Dr. Krekow is caring, knowledgeable and always willing to listen.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Johns Hopkins Onc Ctr
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr-Bexar Cty Hosp
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Integrative Medicine
