Dr. Lea Schwab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lea Schwab, MD
Dr. Lea Schwab, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from University of Tennessee - Memphis and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Schwab's Office Locations
Summerville Pediatrics312 MIDLAND PKWY, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 560-5588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lea Schwab, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- University of Tennessee - Memphis
