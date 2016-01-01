Overview of Dr. Lea Schwab, MD

Dr. Lea Schwab, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from University of Tennessee - Memphis and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Schwab works at Summerville Pediatrics in Summerville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.