Dr. Leah Adkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Adkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Leah Adkins, MD
Dr. Leah Adkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Adkins works at
Dr. Adkins' Office Locations
-
1
Todd A Jenkins MD LLC3600 Olentangy River Rd Ste 490, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 793-8544
-
2
Premier Women's Health5150 Bradenton Ave Ste A, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 793-8544
-
3
Premier Women's Health A Division of507 Executive Campus Dr Ste 160, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 459-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adkins?
Dr. Adkins has been my OBGYN for both of my pregnancies. She has wonderful bedside manners, and always makes me feel comfortable. She is educated and goes the extra mile by listening to her patients wishes and fulfilling their requests. I highly recommend, Dr. Adkins.
About Dr. Leah Adkins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1902931769
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adkins works at
Dr. Adkins has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Adkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.