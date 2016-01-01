Overview of Dr. Leah Ahoya, MD

Dr. Leah Ahoya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Ahoya works at Family OB/Gyn at Montgomery in Norristown, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA and East Norriton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.